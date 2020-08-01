|
|
QUINTUS, Karen A. (Romano) Of Marshfield, died peacefully in her home on July 31, 2020 at the age of 67. Karen was the dear mother of Jason Quintus and his wife Laura of Tampa, FL, Jessica Philpott and her husband Paul of Marshfield, and Josh Quintus and his wife Ksenia of Queens, NY, and cherished grandmother of Ashley, Alex. Abigail and Finley. Sister of the late Paul Romano, Karen also leaves two nephews, Paul and David Romano. She was daughter of the late Paul and Josephine (Siracusa) Romano. Karen was born in E. Boston where she spent her childhood, and later moved to Revere in grade school. In both East Boston and Revere she formed the strong friendships that she carried with her throughout her life. Karen graduated from Fitton High school in 1970 and went on to become an administrative assistant. Her greatest and proudest job of all was mother to her three children and grandmother to four. Karen was loved by all and will be remembered most for her sense of humor and loving spirit. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in MARSHFIELD. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Chrisitine Parish Church, 1295 Main Street (Rte. 3A) in Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 260 W. Exchange Street, Providence, RI 02903. For online guestbook and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020