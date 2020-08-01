Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Resources
More Obituaries for KAREN QUINTUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KAREN A. (ROMANO) QUINTUS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KAREN A. (ROMANO) QUINTUS Obituary
QUINTUS, Karen A. (Romano) Of Marshfield, died peacefully in her home on July 31, 2020 at the age of 67. Karen was the dear mother of Jason Quintus and his wife Laura of Tampa, FL, Jessica Philpott and her husband Paul of Marshfield, and Josh Quintus and his wife Ksenia of Queens, NY, and cherished grandmother of Ashley, Alex. Abigail and Finley. Sister of the late Paul Romano, Karen also leaves two nephews, Paul and David Romano. She was daughter of the late Paul and Josephine (Siracusa) Romano. Karen was born in E. Boston where she spent her childhood, and later moved to Revere in grade school. In both East Boston and Revere she formed the strong friendships that she carried with her throughout her life. Karen graduated from Fitton High school in 1970 and went on to become an administrative assistant. Her greatest and proudest job of all was mother to her three children and grandmother to four. Karen was loved by all and will be remembered most for her sense of humor and loving spirit. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in MARSHFIELD. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Chrisitine Parish Church, 1295 Main Street (Rte. 3A) in Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 260 W. Exchange Street, Providence, RI 02903. For online guestbook and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Karen A. (Romano) QUINTUS
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KAREN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -