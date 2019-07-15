FORZIATI, Karen Ann Age 74, of Mashpee, formerly of Arlington, passed away peacefully at Falmouth Hospital on July 12, 2019. She was the daughter of the late James and Mary Mulkeen.



Karen graduated from Belmont High School. She raised her two loving daughters in Arlington and spent summers on Cape Cod. She was an active member of the community and spent many years as PTO president and volunteering. She enjoyed working in Real Estate and following the stock market. She was also an avid Red Sox fan.



Karen enjoyed exploring the world with her former husband Anthony Forziati and photographing their travels together. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Family was everything to Karen. Her daughters were her world. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed by all who loved her.



Karen is survived by two daughters, Julie Forziati and husband Peter Mayotte of Mashpee, Maura Forziati of Belmont, her brother James Mulkeen and his wife Donna of Studio City, and her grandson Peter Mayotte II.



A Visitation will be held at the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 74 Algonquin Ave. (Rte 151), MASHPEE, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 9:30am to 10:30am. A Funeral Mass will follow at Christ the King Church, 3 Job's Fishing Rd., Mashpee at 11:00am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Heart Gifts Processing Center, PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. For online guestbook and directions please visit



Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019