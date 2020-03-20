|
HENNEBERRY, Karen Anne (Sullivan) At 77 years, in Point of Pines, Revere, formerly of Everett, on March 19th (the Feast of St. Joseph). Beloved wife of 54 years to Thomas R. Henneberry. Cherished mother of Thomas J. Henneberry & wife Betsy of Reading, Kara L. DeNutte & husband Rick of Melrose & Adam M. Henneberry & wife Denise of Reading. Dear sister of Joan Harcus & her late husband James of Washington State, Jeremiah Sullivan & wife Barbara of Florida, Robert Sullivan & wife Roseanne of Centerville, & the late Marjorie Snow & John L. Sullivan, Jr. & his late wife Carol. Also lovingly survived by many nieces & nephews. Beloved daughter of the late John L. Sullivan, Sr. & Agnes (O'Keefe) Sullivan. Adoring grandmother to Abigail, Daniel, Leah, Ryan & Anna. Most aware of the health crisis, nationwide & particularly here in Massachusetts & the mandate to cooperate with the regulations instituted as a result of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), Funeral Services & interment are private. An announcement will be made regarding a place, date & time for a "Celebration of Life Service" for Karen by her family. Karen enjoyed a 26-year career in "Special Needs Education," principally with the City of Boston "Dorchester & East Boston," as well as time spent in the school systems of Everett, Revere & Billerica. She was an alumna of Everett High School, Salem State Teachers' College & Lesley College. Longtime member of the Salem State Alumni Board of Directors & the Bellevue Golf Club of Melrose. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020