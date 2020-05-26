Boston Globe Obituaries
|
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
KAREN B. WOELFEL

KAREN B. WOELFEL
WOELFEL, Karen B. Of Roslindale, passed away on May 25, 2020. Beloved daughter of Eleanor B. Woelfel of Roslindale and the late Eugene Woelfel. Devoted sister of Gail Reardon and her husband Jim of Dedham, Mark Woelfel and his wife Marianne of Stoughton, Jeanne Sumner of Mattapoisett, and Steven Woelfel and his wife Gina of Walpole. Niece of Joanie Forrester of Englewood, FL. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private family Visitation will be held at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Monday, June 1st from 11 o'clock-12 o'clock. Followed by a private Funeral Service at 12 o'clock in the Funeral Home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karen's memory to , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
