|
|
BROWN, Karen (Rubin) Of Milford, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Max & Doris Rubin. Former wife of William Brown. Loving mother of Richard Brown & his wife Janet-Marie, Jeffrey Brown & his wife Donna, Jonathan Brown, Laurie Brown-Lagana & her husband Jason, and Stephanie Brown. Cherished grandmother of Emma, Allison, Joseph, Julia, Jillian, Henry and Elodie. Sister of the late Barry Rubin and Deborah Rubin. Beloved aunt of Lisa Rubin Faber. Graveside Service at the Moses Mendelsohn Cemetery, 490 North St., Randolph, on Tuesday, June 25 at 11:00AM. Memorial observance at the home of William Brown following the burial from 2:00PM – 6:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2019