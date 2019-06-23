Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Resources
More Obituaries for KAREN BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KAREN (RUBIN) BROWN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KAREN (RUBIN) BROWN Obituary
BROWN, Karen (Rubin) Of Milford, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Max & Doris Rubin. Former wife of William Brown. Loving mother of Richard Brown & his wife Janet-Marie, Jeffrey Brown & his wife Donna, Jonathan Brown, Laurie Brown-Lagana & her husband Jason, and Stephanie Brown. Cherished grandmother of Emma, Allison, Joseph, Julia, Jillian, Henry and Elodie. Sister of the late Barry Rubin and Deborah Rubin. Beloved aunt of Lisa Rubin Faber. Graveside Service at the Moses Mendelsohn Cemetery, 490 North St., Randolph, on Tuesday, June 25 at 11:00AM. Memorial observance at the home of William Brown following the burial from 2:00PM – 6:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
Download Now