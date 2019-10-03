|
CROWELL, Karen E. (Erkkinen) Age 79, of Boxborough, MA, formerly of Maynard & Acton, MA, passed peacefully Oct. 2, 2019. Beloved wife of over 60 years to Raymond P. Crowell. Mother of Scott Matthew Crowell of Springfield, OR, Keith Andrew Crowell of Lunenburg, MA & Glenn Paul Crowell of Marlboro, NH. Grandmother of Amy (Crowell) Connors & Ashley Crowell. Great-grandmother of Maxwell James Connors. Sister of Vivian Ernst & Leila Isomaki both of IN, Diane Haschig of Leominster, MA, Rev. Eric Erkkinen of MO & Mark Erkkinen of FL. Visiting Sun., Oct. 6th from 4-6pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111) ACTON. Funeral Service Mon., Oct. 7th at 10am in Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 472 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111) Acton with burial in South Cemetery, Burroughs Rd, Boxborough. Memorial gifts may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, PO Box 986, Acton, MA 01720. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019