Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Resources
More Obituaries for KAREN CROWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KAREN E. (ERKKINEN) CROWELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KAREN E. (ERKKINEN) CROWELL Obituary
CROWELL, Karen E. (Erkkinen) Age 79, of Boxborough, MA, formerly of Maynard & Acton, MA, passed peacefully Oct. 2, 2019. Beloved wife of over 60 years to Raymond P. Crowell. Mother of Scott Matthew Crowell of Springfield, OR, Keith Andrew Crowell of Lunenburg, MA & Glenn Paul Crowell of Marlboro, NH. Grandmother of Amy (Crowell) Connors & Ashley Crowell. Great-grandmother of Maxwell James Connors. Sister of Vivian Ernst & Leila Isomaki both of IN, Diane Haschig of Leominster, MA, Rev. Eric Erkkinen of MO & Mark Erkkinen of FL. Visiting Sun., Oct. 6th from 4-6pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111) ACTON. Funeral Service Mon., Oct. 7th at 10am in Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 472 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111) Acton with burial in South Cemetery, Burroughs Rd, Boxborough. Memorial gifts may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, PO Box 986, Acton, MA 01720. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KAREN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now