Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peabody Funeral Home
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
Resources
More Obituaries for KAREN GOODWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KAREN E. GOODWIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KAREN E. GOODWIN Obituary
GOODWIN, Karen E. Age 65, of Hampstead, NH, died suddenly on July 11, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital in Portsmouth, NH. Karen was born in Somerville, MA on May 2, 1954, a son of Mildred (O'Neil) Goodwin and the late James Goodwin. She was raised in Belmont, MA and had resided in Hampstead and Sandown, NH for more than 25 years. She is survived by her three sons, Dan Loverde and his wife Katharine of Keene, NH, Kevin Loverde of Guilford, VT, and James Loverde of Manchester, NH, her mother Mildred Goodwin of Belmont, MA, one brother, Bob Goodwin of Belmont, MA, and one sister, Joan Goodwin of Woburn, MA. Visiting Hours: The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of DERRY is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information about the future Memorial Service, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Karen E. GOODWIN
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peabody Funeral Home
Download Now