GOODWIN, Karen E. Age 65, of Hampstead, NH, died suddenly on July 11, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital in Portsmouth, NH. Karen was born in Somerville, MA on May 2, 1954, a son of Mildred (O'Neil) Goodwin and the late James Goodwin. She was raised in Belmont, MA and had resided in Hampstead and Sandown, NH for more than 25 years. She is survived by her three sons, Dan Loverde and his wife Katharine of Keene, NH, Kevin Loverde of Guilford, VT, and James Loverde of Manchester, NH, her mother Mildred Goodwin of Belmont, MA, one brother, Bob Goodwin of Belmont, MA, and one sister, Joan Goodwin of Woburn, MA. Visiting Hours: The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of DERRY is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information about the future Memorial Service, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019