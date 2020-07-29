|
DiROCCO, Karen G. (Krikorian) Age 67, of Mashpee, MA, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born on October 13, 1952 in Cambridge, MA. A graduate of Lexington High School, Karen earned an Associate's degree in Sociology from Middlesex Community College. She married John on June 11, 1972 and they raised their three children in Billerica, MA, before moving to Andover, MA, and more recently to Cape Cod. Karen was a wonderful, devoted mother and loving grandmother. She donated one of her kidneys to her son, John, Jr. when he was eight years old. Karen and John cared for John, Jr. until his passing at age 29 in 2006. She loved her family with all her heart and will forever be missed. For over ten years, Karen volunteered at the Andover Senior Center. She enjoyed travelling, cooking for her family, painting and drawing, and walking on the beach. Mostly, she enjoyed being with her family, including her four grandchildren who were her pride and joy. Karen was predeceased by her son, John DiRocco, Jr. and her father, George Krikorian, Sr. Besides her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Lisa Tyner, and her husband, Dustin, of New York, NY; one son, Derek DiRocco, and his wife, Kary, of Winchester, MA; and her loving grandchildren, Luke and William Tyner and Evelyn and Matteo DiRocco. She is also survived by her mother, Hazel Kontos; her sisters, Diane Krikorian and Sandra Watanabe and her husband, Hiro; brother, George Krikorian and his wife, Allison; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends can pay their respects at a Graveside Funeral Service on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 12:30 PM, at West Parish Garden Cemetery, 129 Reservation Road in Andover, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen's honor can be made to the via www.kidney.org Cataudella Funeral Home 126 Pleasant Valley Street Methuen, MA 01844 www.cataudellafh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2020