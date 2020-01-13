Boston Globe Obituaries
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-2100
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Parish worshipping at St. Joseph Church
28 Tarbell St.
Pepperell, MA
KAREN L. CHASE Obituary
CHASE, Karen L. Of Randolph, formerly of Pepperell. January 11, 2020. Karen is survived by her life partner, Billy Perry; her beloved dog, Sofie; her three children, Jessica Dufresne and husband, Derek; Melissa Mondello; and Thomas Mondello and wife, Hailey. She is also survived by her mum, Norma Chase; her sister, Laura Lyons; and her brothers, Jeff Chase and Steven Chase; as well as several beloved nieces and nephews. Karen was a treasured Nana to her three grandchildren Patrick, Emily, and Samantha. Visiting Hours will held in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. (Rte. 113), PEPPERELL, MA on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at Our Lady of Grace Parish worshipping at St. Joseph Church, 28 Tarbell St., Pepperell, MA on Friday, Jan. 17, at 10 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at For complete obituary, please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020
