Boston Globe Obituaries
KAREN L. (DEVER) HIGGINS

KAREN L. (DEVER) HIGGINS Obituary
HIGGINS, Karen L. (Dever) Passed away after a year long battle with lung cancer on Wednesday, July 24th at the age of 61. Karen was born August 17th, 1957 in Boston, MA. She is the daughter of the late Jean and Paul Dever. She is survived by her loving daughter Anna M. Higgins and her grandson Joey R. Hill, her two sisters Deborah Hussey, Sandra and her husband William "Billy" Tanner, and her late brother and best friend Paul "Skip" Dever. Visitation will be in the Weir – MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Friday, July 26th from 4-8 PM with a Funeral Service at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Fragile X Foundation. give.fragilex.org Donations can be made in honor of Karen Higgins, for her grandson. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 25, 2019
