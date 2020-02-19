|
MESSURI, Karen L. (Gonnella) Of Atkinson, NH, formerly of Somerville, February 14. Beloved wife of Daniel Messuri. Devoted mother of Danielle Driscoll and her husband Jeremy of Manchester, NH, Rachelle Violette and her husband Benjamin of Westbrook, ME. Loving grandmother-to-be to baby Driscoll. Dear sister of Cheryl Russo, Sandra Gonnella Gunther and the late Linda Limburg. Cherished daughter of the late John and Helen (Taylor) Gonnella and dear daughter-in-law of Ann and the late Nicholas Messuri. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 22nd, in St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 179 Summer St., Somerville, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020