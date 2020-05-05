|
|
WETHERELL, Karen Lannan Age 67, died peacefully and unexpectedly in her sleep on March 25, 2020. Karen grew up in the Boston area, lived in Europe and across the United States, and had recently retired to Florida. She was a selfless and giving woman, who put family and friends above herself. Karen believed in the importance of education, having been the first woman in her family to attend a four-year college, obtaining a Bachelor's degree from Russell Sage College, and later switching her life's profession from interior design to kitchen and bath design and remodeling, in her 50s. She was known for her laughter, impeccable style, grace, and thoughtfulness towards those she loved. She leaves behind her daughter Lauren and her wife Valeria (Carranza) of Silver Spring, MD, who deeply miss her, and Lauren's father Jeffrey of The Villages, FL. She is survived by her stepson, Michael and his family; her siblings, Stephen and his wife Jody of North Andover, Michael and his wife Paula of Woburn, Mary Margaret (Cookingham) of Red Hook, NY, Peter and his husband Steve Cicatelli of Winchester, and Anne of Boulder, CO; nieces and nephews as well as many beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Stephen and Margaret Lannan. Due to the coronavirus, a Memorial and Burial will be held at a later date. Please email [email protected] for more information and to share photos and memories of Karen with her daughter Lauren. Memories of her mother have been a comfort during this time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the "Karen Wetherell Memorial National Kitchen and Bath Association NNE Chapter Scholarship." More information can be found at www.nkbanne.org
View the online memorial for Karen Lannan WETHERELL
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020