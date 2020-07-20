Boston Globe Obituaries
KAREN M. (COYLE) ANDREWS

KAREN M. (COYLE) ANDREWS Obituary
ANDREWS, Karen M. (Coyle) Age 72, of Wayland, died peacefully at home with her loving husband by her side on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born in Boston on August 19, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Diegnan) Coyle. Raised in Lexington, she graduated with the class of 1965 from Lexington High School. Karen continued her studies at Garland Junior College in Boston, before earning a master's in education from Western Michigan University. For nearly 40 years, Karen taught for the Needham public schools system. She cherished her role as a lifelong educator who adored her students. She was also an avid reader, a devoted member of the Wayland Garden Club, and an active participant in Lifelong Learning at Regis College (LLARC). Karen leaves behind her beloved husband of 39 years, Roger E. Andrews of Wayland, as well as many cousins and extended family members. Private burial will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Family Promise Metrowest, 6 Mulligan Street, Natick, MA 01760 www.familypromisemetrowest.or. For her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com. Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
