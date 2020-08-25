Boston Globe Obituaries
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 524-0861
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church (Lower)
Roslindale, MA
View Map
KAREN M. (CARSON) LYNCH

LYNCH, Karen M. (Carson) Of Roslindale, passed away on August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Neil Lynch Sr. Loving mother of Derek Lynch of Roslindale, Neil Lynch Jr. of Roslindale, and Michael Lynch of Dorchester. Sister of Claire Magliaro and her husband, Fred, of Revere, Kevin Carson and his wife, Deborah, of Holliston, Thomas Carson and his wife, Karen, of NJ, Evelyn Melillo of NJ, Noreen Carson of Newton, Maura Armstrong and her husband, David, of South Carolina and the late George Carson. Grandmother of Ava, Michael, and Luna. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours, while respecting social distancing guidelines, will be held at the Brady & Fallon Funeral Home, 10 Tower St. (Opp. Forest Hills MBTA Station), JAMAICA PLAIN on Thursday, August 27 from 2-4 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church (Lower), Roslindale, on Friday, August 28 at 10 a.m. Interment private. For guestbook condolences, please visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020
