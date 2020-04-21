Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Resources
More Obituaries for KAREN SHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KAREN M. (CLIFFORD) SHELL


1844 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KAREN M. (CLIFFORD) SHELL Obituary
SHELL, Karen M. (Clifford) Of Winthrop, April 18, 2020. Born in Winthrop, she was the beloved daughter of the late Virginia (Ciampa) and Warren Clifford. A lifelong resident of Winthrop, she was employed in the computer department for First National Bank and State Street Bank. She was the devoted wife of 56 years to William H. Shell and the loving mother of Laurie DePina of Mashpee. She was the dear sister of Warren Clifford and Frank Clifford, both of Winthrop. Cherished grandmother of Kayleigh and Vincent. Services and the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery will be private. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for Karen M. (Clifford) SHELL
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KAREN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -