SHELL, Karen M. (Clifford) Of Winthrop, April 18, 2020. Born in Winthrop, she was the beloved daughter of the late Virginia (Ciampa) and Warren Clifford. A lifelong resident of Winthrop, she was employed in the computer department for First National Bank and State Street Bank. She was the devoted wife of 56 years to William H. Shell and the loving mother of Laurie DePina of Mashpee. She was the dear sister of Warren Clifford and Frank Clifford, both of Winthrop. Cherished grandmother of Kayleigh and Vincent. Services and the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery will be private. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020