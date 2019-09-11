|
HEMBROUGH, Karen Marie (Zarella) Age 67, passed away on September 5, 2019 at Harris Hill Nursing Home in Concord, NH. She was born on March 9, 1952, in Dorchester, MA, the daughter of John and Phyllis Zarella. Early on in life she and her parents moved to Medford where she would reside throughout her childhood attending grade school, high school, and college at Rittners School of Design where she obtained her Associate's in Floral Design and went on to be a talented and successful florist for more than 40 years. Karen enjoyed spending time with friends and family going on camping trips, cited by her family as a survivalist who could triumph even the most tenacious outdoor extremes. While she had many talents, enjoyed many activities, and displayed insurmountable levels of dedication to what she loved, working with flowers to create incomparable arrangements was her passion. After many years in the flower business she was introduced to the competitive side of floral arranging and took pride in her multitude of victories in the Teleflora Design Competitions. Towards the end of her life she became a member and teacher at the Union Chapel in Hillsborough, NH donating her time to passing her passion for flowers on to generations to come for more than 5 years. She is survived by her sister Judy (Zarella) Wright; daughter Kimberly Hembrough; son Kevin Hembrough; grandchildren Devin and Kylee who have always known her as Nana; countless extended loved ones; and her beloved cat, Mr. Magoo. There will be a Celebration of Life beginning at 1:00 P.M. on September 28 at the Union Chapel in Hillsborough. Family and friends are invited to attend. Flowers and donations will be accepted on behalf of Karen, donations can be made to the . For more information please visit donate3.cancer.org The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please visit www.CSNH.com 603-622-1800.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019