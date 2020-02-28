Boston Globe Obituaries
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Newton Cemetery Chapel
791 Walnut Street
Newton, MA
View Map
NEWTON, Karen Marie Age 63, Feb. 22, 2020, in Newton. She leaves her brothers Richard Newton & his wife Barbara of Newton, Mark Newton & his wife Barbara of Natick, along with 6 nieces & nephews. She is also survived by her aunts: Camille Newton of Belmont, Carol Newton of Newton, Shirley Hurwitz of Abington and her uncles: Ronald Newton & his wife Rosemary of Newton & Warren Newton of Newton. Memorial Service Wednesday, March 4 at 1pm in the Newton Cemetery Chapel, 791 Walnut Street, Newton. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
