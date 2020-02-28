|
NEWTON, Karen Marie Age 63, Feb. 22, 2020, in Newton. She leaves her brothers Richard Newton & his wife Barbara of Newton, Mark Newton & his wife Barbara of Natick, along with 6 nieces & nephews. She is also survived by her aunts: Camille Newton of Belmont, Carol Newton of Newton, Shirley Hurwitz of Abington and her uncles: Ronald Newton & his wife Rosemary of Newton & Warren Newton of Newton. Memorial Service Wednesday, March 4 at 1pm in the Newton Cemetery Chapel, 791 Walnut Street, Newton. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020