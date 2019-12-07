Boston Globe Obituaries
|
George R. Rivet Funeral Home
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
KAREN POULACK
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George R. Rivet Funeral Home
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
8:00 PM
George R. Rivet Funeral Home
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
More Obituaries for KAREN POULACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KAREN MARIE (MORRISON) POULACK


1962 - 2019
KAREN MARIE (MORRISON) POULACK Obituary
POULACK, Karen Marie (Morrison) Age 57, of Merrimack, NH died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at her home. She was born in Plainville, MA on May 23, 1962, a daughter of the late Lawrence H. Morrison who died in 2017 and Barbara A. (Dulong) Morrison who died in 2013. Karen had been a Merrimack resident most of her life. She loved her kitties more than anything, and lived by the motto: peace, love and happiness. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Richard Morrison in 1977, and a niece, Heather Schezer in 2012 and nephew John Schezer. Members of her family include her two sons, Richard F. Poulack of Bedford, NH and Nicholas J. Poulack of Amherst, NH; a daughter, Kristyn M. Courchesne of Exeter, NH; six grandchildren, Kaylee Kirouack, Lucas, Mila and Natalie Poulack, and Kelcey and Sophia Courchesne; and siblings Barbara Warren, Tom Morrison, and Lawrence Morrison as well as several nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be held in the Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium, 425 Daniel Webster Hwy., MERRIMACK, NH Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 from 6-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at 8 PM. Following cremation, private interment will be in the family lot in Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton, MA. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA. For more info or to sign an online condolence memorial, go to www.rivetfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Karen Marie (Morrison) POULACK
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
