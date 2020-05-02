|
SULLIVAN, Karen Marie Of Cape Coral, FL and Brighton, MA, April 20, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Timothy B. Sullivan and Anne M. Sullivan. Devoted mother of Jennifer Roche of Scituate, Christopher Goodman and his wife Courtney of Scituate, Timothy Goodman of Herndon, VA, and Elizabeth Robles and her husband Jose of Seattle, WA. Grandmother of Zach, Max, Gavin, Jake and Josh. Sister of Anne (Cookie) Downey and her late husband Michael of Dedham, Timothy (Buddy) Sullivan and his wife Rosemary of Dedham, Brian Sullivan and his wife Kerry of Dedham, Kevin Sullivan and his wife Laura of Kingston, Kathleen Tuke and her husband Andy of Gloucester, John Sullivan and his wife Maria of Argyle, TX, Julie Butler and her husband Richard of Walpole, James Sullivan and his wife Susan of Dennisport, and Stephen Sullivan and his wife Heather of West Roxbury. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Karen was employed as a landscape architect at Crabapple Landscape Experts. A graduate of Boston College, She was an entrepreneur and developed a reputation as a talented Horticulturist. Karen grew up in Brighton as the oldest of ten children. She later moved to Cohasset where she was active in the community and raised four children. Karen moved to Cape Coral, Florida later in life to enjoy the warm climate. Karen was fiercely proud of her children and grandchildren and loved them dearly. Karen loved physical exercise (running in countless road races), making floral arrangements, and nature/animals (especially dogs). Karen was a longtime New England Patriots fan and an active member of the Fan Club based in the Cape Coral area. Karen was a devout Christian who often found comfort in prayer while attending religious services with friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karen's memory to the Native Plant Trust, 180 Hemenway Rd., Framingham, Massachusetts 01701, www.nativeplanttrust.org A family service celebrating Karen's life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020