McGINLEY, Karen Karen McGinley was born to John and Ann Preston on December 26th 1957. Her life was one that constantly brought joy to others. Karen will be remembered for her kindness, her sense of humor, and the light she breathed into everyone's life who knew her. She will be remembered most of all as a Mom who worked endlessly to adopt her son, John, and with her late husband, John "Jack" McGinley, instilled every ounce of energy she could into raising, caring for, and loving her son. She was an amazing woman who will be missed by her brothers, Les, Jimmy, and Brian, her cousin Kathy, her friends Debbi, Pauline, and Bob, and countless others who had their lives graced by such a wonderful person. She will be joining her brother David, her sister Pamela, and her husband Jack as they look down upon us celebrating them and helping us through their absence. A service will be held at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery, on Tuesday, July 7th at 11 am. Donations are encouraged in her honor to: the MSPCA of Boston, Act Blue, and Mass Adoption Resource Exchange.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2020