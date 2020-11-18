PISCOPO, Karen Karen Piscopo (neé MacBurnie), 75, of Naples, FL passed away on November 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Guy "David" Piscopo. Karen was born July 1945 in Pittsburg, PA, the daughter of David and Mary Elizabeth MacBurnie. Known for her sparkling blue eyes, style, creativity, humor, compassion and social advocacy, Karen leaves a quiet but powerful imprint. Her granddaughter, Ashley Borys was her pride. Karen's animated kindness while volunteering on field trips made her a beloved fixture among Ashley and her classmates in Boston's North End. Karen is survived by her loving daughters, Pamela Piscopo (Naples, FL) and Laura Piscopo with her partner Richard Wein (Boston). She leaves Ashley and her father, Jeff Borys (North Andover). With love and enduring childhood memories, Karen will be remembered by her three siblings; David MacBurnie, Jr., Branson MacBurnie (his wife Deborah) and Gail MacBurnie. No funeral service is planned.