Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
TRINITARIAN CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH
54 Walden Street
Concord, MA
KAREN SMITH LORD


1949 - 2019
LORD, Karen Smith Age 70, of Lexington, December 23. 2019. Beloved mother of Allison Kim (Lord) and her husband, Steve Rosefort. Adoring grandmother of Alina and Halle. She is also survived by her sister Nancy Smith. Karen was predeceased by her husband, Henry Lord, her mother, Marie Smith, her father, William Smith and her brother-in-law, David Kendall. Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Karen's Life on Saturday, January 18, 3 pm at the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden Street, Concord. Interment was private at the National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden Street, Concord, MA 01742 or Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart, 785 Centre Street, Newton, MA 02458. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020
