1/1
KAREN W. TAYLOR
1943 - 2020-09-06
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KAREN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TAYLOR, Karen W. Beloved Mother, Cherished Friend Karen W. Taylor, of Sharon, was born May 14, 1943, in Fall River. She was the only child of Thelma and George W. Taylor, of Dighton. She passed away in Boston on September 6, 2020. She is survived by her two children, Jennifer Formichelli of Boston and Gregory Formichelli of Harvard; her grandsons Nicholas and Lucas; her daughter-in-law Lina; and her beloved terrier, Mitchell. She was a graduate of UMass Amherst. Simple and frugal, she loved animals and cherished nature. In her last days, watching hummingbirds feed in her garden gave her pleasure and consolation. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother; a kind-hearted friend; and a good citizen. May she rest in peace. She was very loved, and she will be sorely missed. Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mattapan.

View the online memorial for Karen W. TAYLOR


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved