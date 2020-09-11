TAYLOR, Karen W. Beloved Mother, Cherished Friend Karen W. Taylor, of Sharon, was born May 14, 1943, in Fall River. She was the only child of Thelma and George W. Taylor, of Dighton. She passed away in Boston on September 6, 2020. She is survived by her two children, Jennifer Formichelli of Boston and Gregory Formichelli of Harvard; her grandsons Nicholas and Lucas; her daughter-in-law Lina; and her beloved terrier, Mitchell. She was a graduate of UMass Amherst. Simple and frugal, she loved animals and cherished nature. In her last days, watching hummingbirds feed in her garden gave her pleasure and consolation. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother; a kind-hearted friend; and a good citizen. May she rest in peace. She was very loved, and she will be sorely missed. Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mattapan.