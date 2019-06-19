|
|
SLATER, Karen Willard Age 80, died at her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico on June 11, 2019. She was married to Jonathan E. Slater for sixty years. He survives her, as do their sons, David of Tokyo, Japan, and Andrew of Larkspur, California; daughters Melanie of Central Java, Indonesia, and Kristin Slater-Huff of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and ten grandchildren.
There will be a Memorial Service for Karen on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Shady Hill School in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019