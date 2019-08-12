|
FROOM, Karin Of Milton, Aug. 11, beloved wife of Robert Cormack. Devoted mother of Kiersten Cormack of NJ, Monika Cormack of Boston and Lilja Cormack of Milton. Funeral Service Saturday, August 17, at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 112 Randolph Ave., Milton, at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Karin's memory may be made to either Planned Parenthood, 1055 Comm. Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or Project Bread, 145 Border St., East Boston, MA 02128-1903. For further information please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019