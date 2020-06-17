|
LYNDE, Karin Lewis Age 77 of Hudson, MA, died peacefully Wednesday, June 10 at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham, MA. She was the daughter of the late Dr. James Lewis and Charlotte Fyhr Lewis of Springfield, MA. Born and schooled in Springfield, she graduated in 1960 from the MacDuffie School and was an active member of Faith Church. She attended Russell Sage College and graduated from Iowa State University with a BSc degree in Child Development. Her dedication to nurturing young children is reflected in her services as a lead nursery school teacher in Wayne and Basking Ridge, NJ. Karin's family remained her primary focus and she was immensely proud of her Swedish and Welsh roots as reflected in many of her activities. A figure skater and swimmer, she was especially fond of spending time in outdoor activities or just peacefully observing the natural world around her. She leaves behind her loving husband of 59 years, Dr. Richard A. Lynde and two children, Kirstin Lynde of Lincoln, MA and Jonathan Lynde of Queens, NY. She will also be greatly missed by her two grandchildren, Lucy and Caroline Alexander, and her two sisters: Siri Lewis Scully and Brenda Lewis Hannon. She was predeceased by a brother, Dr. James Lewis. Jr. Many relatives and friends came to know the light and kindness of her spirit. A Service and Burial will be scheduled in Holland Patent, NY once travel and gathering limitations are lifted. An online Celebration of Life will also be held in early July 2020 for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Manor, 863 Central Street, Framingham, MA 01701. For online tributes, or to share a memory with her family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020