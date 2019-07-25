|
STAMMEN, Karl F. MD Of Norwell, died on July 9, 2019. Born in Duesseldorf, Germany on Sept. 29, 1924 to the late Erna (Gasper) and Ferdinand Stammen. He studied medicine at the University of Bonn and served his residencies in internal medicine in Ohio and Deaconess Hospital in Boston. He then spent many years in private practice.
Karl was the beloved husband of Eleanor (Dowling) and the devoted father of Karl, Jr., Bettina, and Peter. Grandfather of Fritz Stammen, Catrina and Drew McGrath. Brother of Marianne Konig.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 10 am, in St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate Harbor. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Karl may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For an online guestbook, please visit:
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019