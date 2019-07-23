|
McISAAC, Karl N. Of Dedham, July 21st. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Campbell) McIsaac. Father of Karl and Charles. Brother of Thelma and Phyllis. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons, Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Thursday, July 25th, 6-8 p.m. Graveside Service Friday, July 26th, at Gardens of Gethsemane Cemetery, West Roxbury, at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. For directions and guestbook
www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons
Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019