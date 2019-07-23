Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Gardens of Gethsemane Cemetery
West Roxbury, MA
KARL N. MCISAAC

McISAAC, Karl N. Of Dedham, July 21st. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Campbell) McIsaac. Father of Karl and Charles. Brother of Thelma and Phyllis. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons, Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Thursday, July 25th, 6-8 p.m. Graveside Service Friday, July 26th, at Gardens of Gethsemane Cemetery, West Roxbury, at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited.

www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons

Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019
