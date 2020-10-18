VOZBUTAS, Karolina (Stegmann) In Cambridge, formerly of South Boston, passed away on October 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vytautas Vozbutas. Devoted mother of Erich Stegmann. Loving grandmother of Marcus and Tanya Stegmann. Aunt of Erika Ertl and Sigrid Beil. Dear friend of Frances Mulvey and her family of Belmont. Due to Covid-19, the Funeral Services and Burial will be Private, but there will be a Memorial Mass at St. Paul Church Cambridge at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Karolina may be made to Cambridge Elder Services c/o SCES Fundraising Dept., 61 Medford Street, Somerville, MA 02143. O'Brien Funeral Home South Boston