KAROLINA (STEGMANN) VOZBUTAS
VOZBUTAS, Karolina (Stegmann) In Cambridge, formerly of South Boston, passed away on October 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vytautas Vozbutas. Devoted mother of Erich Stegmann. Loving grandmother of Marcus and Tanya Stegmann. Aunt of Erika Ertl and Sigrid Beil. Dear friend of Frances Mulvey and her family of Belmont. Due to Covid-19, the Funeral Services and Burial will be Private, but there will be a Memorial Mass at St. Paul Church Cambridge at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Karolina may be made to Cambridge Elder Services c/o SCES Fundraising Dept., 61 Medford Street, Somerville, MA 02143. O'Brien Funeral Home South Boston

View the online memorial for Karolina (Stegmann) VOZBUTAS


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Memories & Condolences

