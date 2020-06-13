|
KAPOOR, Karrie L. Live the Life You Love. Karrie Anne (Liporto) Kapoor, 43, of Milton, passed away Friday morning, June 12, 2020 at her residence, with her loving family by her side. She succumbed to mantle cell lymphoma after battling it for nearly a year. She was the beloved wife of Alok Kapoor. Born in Beverly, she was the daughter of Timothy and Joan Liporto and Janice Chruniak. Karrie earned her Information Assurance Masters degree from Northeastern University and her Business degree from Lesley University. She worked for many years in the bio pharmaceutical industry until focusing her time fully on her family. In addition to her husband, with whom she shared almost eight years of marriage, and her parents, she is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Kapoor of Milton and Margaret Kapoor of Monroe Township, NJ; three sons, Raj Kapoor of Milton, Nihkil Kapoor and Ajay Kapoor, both of Monroe Township, NJ; two sisters, Jennifer Fisher and her husband Paul of Pelham, NH and Allison Brucker and her husband Matt Brucker of Beverly, MA, and two brothers, Timothy Liporto and his wife Sarah of Danvers and Andrew Liporto and his wife Kristen of Danvers. She was a devoted and loving aunt to Ryan, Samantha, Deven, Christopher, Lyla, Stone, Celia, Sara, Kate, Bailey, and Hannah. She is also survived by her loving father and mother-in-law, Ashok and Meena Kapoor, and sister-in-law, Aarti Comstock. And she was an extremely devoted dog mom to her beloved Bernese Mountain dog, Baer Maximus. Her vibrant personality and love of life was evident immediately to anyone who met her and was quickly contagious. She was an avid Boston sports fan, an athlete (love of soccer), an adventurer (loved travel), an artist (amazing creativity), a lover of music, profoundly affectionate, friend to many, and a fighter (never gave up on herself fighting cancer). Karrie's philosophy on life and favorite quote was, "Live the life you love." Due to precautions surrounding COVID-19, services will be held privately, but available for live simulcast at www.cambellfuneral.com on Friday, June 19 at 9:30am. A celebration of Karrie's life with friends and family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Karrie's memory may be made to: (1) MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or (2) CFAC - Mass General Hospital Development Office, Attn: Caring for a Cure, 125 Nashua Street, Boston MA 02114. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com #KapoorStrong.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020