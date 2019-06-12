SMITH, Karyn Karyn Dale Smith (nee Aho), passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, near her home in East Point, GA. Born in Seattle, WA on April 15, 1962, Karyn was a graduate of Westwood High School and Johnson & Wales University. She was a veteran of the US Navy and had a career in accounting. Karyn possessed a fierce love for music, dogs, and her family and friends. Karyn is survived by her partner David McLendon and his son Jeff of East Point, GA, her son and daughter-in-law Bryan and Nadine Smith, and her granddaughter Chesney Smith of Easton, PA, her mother Elaine Foley of Norwood, her father Arthur Aho of Walpole, as well as siblings Ellen (Robert) Grusy of Tucson, AZ, Brian Aho of Norwood, and Kathleen Foley of Amherst. Visiting Hours: All Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Southwest Christian Hospice at www.swchristiancare.org



View the online memorial for Karyn SMITH Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary