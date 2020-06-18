|
|
DANDIC, Kata (Mikulcic) Of Sharon formerly of Queens, NY. June 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Dandic. Devoted mother of Vincent Dandic and his wife, Pamela, of Long Island, NY; Irena Kaufmann and her husband, Maximilian, of Sharon; Joseph Dandic and his wife, Nancy, of Queens, NY; James Dandic and his wife, Raula, of Queens, NY. Loving grandmother of eight grandchildren. A visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 9-10:45 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, Dedham at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment on Monday, June 22, in Linden Hill United Methodist Cemetery in Ridgewood, NY. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2020