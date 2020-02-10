|
CSIGI, Katalin (Kollath) Of Wenham, formerly of Malden, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 7, 2020, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Kalman Csigi, with whom she shared 42 years of marriage. Katalin is survived by her children, Katinka and her husband Gary DesGroseilliers of Melrose, MA, Kalman of North Conway, NH, and Karoly of Wenham, MA, as well as her grandson, Kalman of Worcester, MA. Katalin will be interred in a private ceremony on Thursday, February 13 in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, MA, alongside her husband. There will be a Memorial Mass for her on Saturday, February 15 at 10 am at The Church of St. Paul, 50 Union Street, Hamilton, MA 01982, to which all are invited. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 75 Sylvan St., Ste. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, or via https://give.caredimensions.org/ For directions or online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020