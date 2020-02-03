Home

KATE R. REYNOLDS

REYNOLDS, Kate R. Age 84, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Carriage Hill Assisted Living. Formerly of South Berwick and Berwick, ME; Reading and Arlington, MA; she was the daughter of the late William & Mary (Hosmer) Richmond. Kate is survived by daughters Carol Reynolds and Gwendlyn DeYoung-Reynolds, and granddaughter Aiyana DeYoung-Martin. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur "Jack" Reynolds, Jr. and her sister Mary Alice Baker. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10 AM at First Parish Federated Church, 150 Main St., South Berwick, ME, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 AM. A reception and time of sharing memories will also be held at Park Avenue Congregational Church, 50 Paul Revere Rd., Arlington, MA at 2 PM on Saturday, February 8. Burial will be private. For a full obituary, please see www.taskerfh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020
