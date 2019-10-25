Boston Globe Obituaries
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Nativity Church
1 Kent St.
Scituate, MA
CORBETT, Katharine "Kate" Age 69, of Scituate, passed away October 23, 2019. She was the daughter to the late Joseph and Katharine Gilbride. Loving wife of 47 years to John Corbett. Cherished mother to Joseph Corbett, his wife Laurie of Rockland and Jack Corbett, his wife Kyralea Corbett of Cohasset. Beloved grandmother to Hannah, Caroline, Jack, Zak, Adajean and Sophia. Devoted sister of Susan Sheehan of Marblehead, MA and Elisabeth Winchell of Beaufort, SC.

For over thirty years, Kate was a dedicated first grade teacher. At home, she was a skilled weaver of Nantucket baskets and a prolific knitter. In retirement, she traveled extensively to locations throughout America, Europe and the Middle East.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 4-8pm, at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, SCITUATE, MA. A Funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10am, from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate. Donations in her memory may be made to Caring for a Cure care of the Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Boston 02124. Words of comfort can be left at

www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com RichardsonGaffeyFH/DN Customer LogoRichardson-Gaffey Funeral Home

(781) 545-0196
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 26, 2019
