ATHANASIADIS, Katherine A. "Tina" Of Brockton, formerly of Watertown, September 20, 2020, age 56. Beloved wife of Ioannis "John" Athanasiadis. Devoted daughter of Mary Lou Theocles and the late Demetrios Triantafilles. Loving sister of John D. Triantafilles and his late wife, Susan, of Walpole and Virginia Doman and her husband, Jim, of Goose Creek, South Carolina; and sister-in-law of Nicholas Athanasiadis and his wife, Reka, of Florida, and Despina Athanasiadis of Watertown. Cherished aunt of Jimmy Triantafilles of Walpole, John Varano of Florida, Anthony Varano of Florida, Katrina Athanasiadis of Florida, Elizabeth Athanasiadis of Florida, Steven Athanasiadis of Florida, and Victoria Figueora of Watertown; and great-aunt of John Triantafilles and Thomas Triantafilles. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Tina's Life Celebration on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. Her Funeral Services and interment will be private at the request of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, Attn: Deborah Schrag, Gastrointestinal Cancer.