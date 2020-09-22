1/
KATHERINE A. "TINA" ATHANASIADIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATHERINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ATHANASIADIS, Katherine A. "Tina" Of Brockton, formerly of Watertown, September 20, 2020, age 56. Beloved wife of Ioannis "John" Athanasiadis. Devoted daughter of Mary Lou Theocles and the late Demetrios Triantafilles. Loving sister of John D. Triantafilles and his late wife, Susan, of Walpole and Virginia Doman and her husband, Jim, of Goose Creek, South Carolina; and sister-in-law of Nicholas Athanasiadis and his wife, Reka, of Florida, and Despina Athanasiadis of Watertown. Cherished aunt of Jimmy Triantafilles of Walpole, John Varano of Florida, Anthony Varano of Florida, Katrina Athanasiadis of Florida, Elizabeth Athanasiadis of Florida, Steven Athanasiadis of Florida, and Victoria Figueora of Watertown; and great-aunt of John Triantafilles and Thomas Triantafilles. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Tina's Life Celebration on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. Her Funeral Services and interment will be private at the request of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, Attn: Deborah Schrag, Gastrointestinal Cancer. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 03:00 PM
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved