CANNEY, Katherine A. "Kay" (McQuillan) Of Shrewsbury, died peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 86. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. Canney.
Visiting Hours will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, 648 Main Street, SHREWSBURY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at Saint Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury.
A complete obituary will follow in Monday's newspaper.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019