DeCRISTOFARO, Katherine A. (Kay) Age 81, formerly of Kingston, MA, passed away on May 21, 2020 in Plymouth, MA. Visitation will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main Street, KINGSTON, MA on Monday, October 5th from 9:00-11:00 am, where social distancing protocols will be observed. An 11:00 Funeral Mass will follow at St. Joseph's Church, Main Street, Kingston. Private Burial will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com
Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.