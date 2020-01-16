|
DONOVAN, Katherine A. "Kay" (Noonan) Of Somerville, January 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Donovan, Deputy Chief SFD. Loving mother of Kathleen A. Muxie and her husband John of Hampton, NH, Mary Corcoran and her husband Robert of Winchester, Daniel J. Donovan and his wife Donna of Winchester, Margaret Palmer and her husband Brian of Atlanta, GA, James Donovan and his wife Rita of Burlington, John Donovan and his wife Molly of Somerville, and the late Elaine Cooney and former husband Michael Cooney. Dear sister of the late Margaret Molloy, James Noonan and Eileen McGah. Devoted grandmother of Brigid, Kathleen, Ryan, Kate, Dan, Billy, Darcy, Danny, Sarah, Matthew, Brandy, Emma, Brian, Mairead, Allison, Laura, Thomas, Annie, Jack, Nora, and the late Susan and Bobby. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren and many dear nieces and nephews. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church, Somerville at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday, 4-8pm. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Matignon High School, One Matignon Rd., Cambridge, MA 02140 in memory of Katherine A. Donovan. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020