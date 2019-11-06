Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St Joseph's Churc
130 Common St
Belmont, MA
View Map
Resources
KATHERINE ANNE (MULLEN) MCLAUGHLIN


1940 - 2019
KATHERINE ANNE (MULLEN) MCLAUGHLIN Obituary
McLAUGHLIN, Katherine Anne (Mullen) Devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Kathie died peacefully on November 5th. She was 79. Kathie, a longtime resident of Belmont and West Falmouth, was born in Brockton on September 12, 1940 to the late Anne (O'Rourke) and late William Mullen, the older of two sisters (predeceased by the late Anne "Nan" Mullen). She grew up in Braintree and graduated from Thayer Academy in 1958, where she played basketball and field hockey. She attended Regis and Lesley colleges. She married Walter H. McLaughlin, Jr. on April 8th, 1961 in Cambridge. They settled first in Arlington, and moved to Belmont in 1974, where they raised their four sons. She and Walter were married for 49 years until his passing in 2010. Kathie was an engaged mother, attending all of her boys' games and events, and was very active in the PTA for many years. Her favorite place was her home on Chapoquoit Beach in West Falmouth, MA, where she loved to host her large family and many friends during the summer, as well as many Thanksgivings. She also enjoyed the peace and quiet of the Cape Cod off-season with Walter. Perhaps her greatest joy later in life was being with her 13 grandchildren. She was a very active alumna at her alma mater, Thayer Academy. She was a devoted philanthropist throughout her life, most notably serving for many years at Mount Auburn Hospital, where she was President of the Auxiliary, and at the Baird Center in Plymouth where she was Chairwomen of the Board. She is survived by her four sons, Walter K. (Martha) of Monson, William M. (Linda) of Newton, David E. (Betsy) of Belmont, and Michael J. (Beth) of Lincoln, as well as 13 grandchildren, Caitlin, John (Jack), Walter Thomas, Bridget, Kevin, Erin, Sean, Ryan, Dylan, Brendan, Charlie, Connor, and Brian, and many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church, 130 Common St., Belmont on Saturday, November 9th at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Stanton Funeral Services, 786 Mount Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN on Friday, November 8th, 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Mount Auburn Hospital, ATTN Development office, 330 Mount Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138.

Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
