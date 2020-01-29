|
SACHS, Katherine Anne "Kay" Of Newton, formerly of Essex, CT and Rochester, NY, died peacefully at the age of 95, on January 26, 2020. Kay was born in Cordova, AK, the only child of Dr. Floyd Gillespie and Amanda Paulson Gillespie. At 18, Kay moved East to attend Smith College, from which she proudly graduated in 1947. Kay's Alaskan childhood instilled a lifelong sense of adventure, a zest for life and a unique elegance which Kay shared with her ever-expanding circle of friends. Kay was an enthusiastic tennis player, sailor and skier, serving on the National Ski Patrol. She was an avid reader, a dedicated New York Times crossword aficionado and bridge player who also prioritized volunteering for a variety of community organizations, including Connecticut Child and Family Services and Historic Newton. Kay found joy and connection in the First Unitarian Universalist Society in Newton. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert I. Sachs, Kay is survived by her son, Peter N. Sachs of Newton, her daughter-in-law Tracy G. Sachs and her three beloved grandchildren, Benjamin, Chloe and Ella. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 1pm, at the First Unitarian Universalist Society in Newton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Kay's honor to the First Unitarian Universalist Society in Newton, 1336 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02465. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.
