BARROWS, Katherine Passed away on August 11th, 2020. She was 96 years old, and had lived a life full of love for family, friends and art. Katherine was the daughter of Colonel Leslie MacDill and Marilla MacDill. Her father was in the Army Air Corps and was in the first class of flyers trained by the Army Signal Corps. Katherine was raised in various locations due to his position. She attended elementary and middle schools in Dayton, OH, Washington, DC and Newport, RI. After the death of her father in a plane crash, her family moved to Chestnut Hill, MA where she attended and eventually graduated from Milton Academy. She then went on to earn a degree from the Boston Museum School. Katherine married Thomas S. Barrows and had four children who were primarily raised in Weston, MA. She was a highly creative and artistic person, fun-loving and sociable. She loved animals, particularly horses, and brought equestrian experiences into the lives of her children, involving them in horse shows, and trail riding. Organizations that she joined varied and included The League of Women Voters, the PTA and 4H. She was a trustee of The Meadowbrook School of Weston, Massachusetts, and the Community Music Center of Boston. Katherine continued to pursue her art while raising her children and into her later years, completing many portraits of her children and grandchildren, sculptures and pastels. Music was an additional love of Katherine's. Every Friday, she attended the Boston symphony, and she was an accomplished pianist herself. Her life was one filled with multiple interests and activities that demonstrated her creativity and love. In addition to her four children, Katherine had 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She has always been a caring, supportive grandparent and they are all extremely fond of her. In addition to Weston, Katherine and Thomas spent every summer in Marblehead, Massachusetts and Mill Village, Nova Scotia. These were both important communities to Katherine. She loved sailing in Marblehead where she and Thomas belonged to The Eastern Yacht Club. Eventually, Katherine and Thomas moved to Salem, MA, and then to Brightview, in Danvers, MA. Katherine touched many lives and will be missed by many. She is survived by her four children: Leslie B. Green of Manomet, MA, Thomas Shepard Barrows, Jr. of St. Thomas, USVI, Katrina B. McCall of Scarborough, ME, and Robert Hamlen Barrows of Marblehead, MA. Donations may be made in her name to The Community Music Center of Boston. A celebration of her life will be held at a future time as yet to be decided on. To share a memory or offer online condolences, please visit the funeral home website. Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020