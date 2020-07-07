|
|
PAUL, Katherine C. "Kay" (Kyne) Of Roslindale on July 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Paul. Loving mother of Donna Spera and her husband, Paul, of Brockton, Kevin Joseph Paul of Roslindale, Bryan David Paul and his wife, Janis, of Aliquippa, PA., and Joseph M. Paul and his companion, Annemarie Smith, of Roslindale. Adored grandmother of Danielle, Margeaux, Ryan, Matthew, Conrad and Morgan; and cherished great-grandmother of Jared, Noah, Julia, Avery, Jonathan and Natalie. Dear sister of the late Theresa, Peter, John, Margaret and James. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale at a later date. Past treasurer League of Catholic Women. Past Prefect Our Lady Sodality Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kay may be made to either Sacred Heart Church, 169 Cummins Hwy., Roslindale, MA 02131 or the of Mass., 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA. 02452, . For guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service (617) 323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020