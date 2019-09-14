|
|
VOYATZIS, Katherine C. "Kitty" (Cokinos) Of Wellesley, died on September 12, 2019. She was 105. Born in Belmont, she was the daughter of the late Helen and Nicholas Cokinos. She was the wife of the late Paul Voyatzis, married 66 years. Together they lived and worked in various parts of the U.S., as well as Central America and Europe. After his retirement from the Army they lived in New York City and London where he was a shipping executive. She was a longtime resident of Wellesley and member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Weston. She is survived by her daughter Daphne and son-in-law Joseph also of Wellesley, two grandchildren Zoe of Boston and Paul and his wife Lauren of North Easton. Also survived by 2 great-grandchildren Max and Grant, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 3 sisters Jane Comninos, Ann Foster, and Helen Zariphes. Funeral Services will be held privately at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Weston, Wednesday, Sept. 18 with a visitation from 9:30-10:00am followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Demetrios Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, MA 02493. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019