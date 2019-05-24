COLLIN, Katherine (Whittemore) Of Lexington, passed suddenly and unexpectedly on May 22, 2019, while out running. Fun loving and incredibly supportive wife of J. Fraser Collin. Devoted and delightful daughter of Edwin P. Whittemore and Janice M. (Basile) Whittemore of Lexington, and daughter-in-law of George and Val Collin of Rye Beach, NH. Greatest mother this world has ever seen to James, Maisie, Micaela, and Hadley Collin, all of Lexington. Sister of Kimberly Harris of Acton and Teddy Whittemore of Cambridge. Sister-in-law of Lindsay Taylor and her husband Matt of Wenham. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Katie was a Graduate of the Middlesex School in Concord, class of 1996, of Bowdoin College, class of 2000, and of Suffolk University Law School, class of 2005. Katie lived an action packed 41 years; we just wish we had her for a few more.



Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday, May 28, at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, from 4pm to 8pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in her memory may be made to Boston Children's Heart Fund, 300 Longwood Ave. #217, Boston, MA 02115. Private interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800



www.douglassfh.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019