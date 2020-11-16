DIVRIS, Katherine (Limniotakis) Of Norwood, MA, passed away on Nov. 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Andrew K. Divris. Devoted mother of Haido Bratsis and her husband Angelo, and Kosta A. Divris and his wife Pamela. Loving grandmother of Angel Landy and her husband Michael, Katherine Seremetis and her husband Chris, Niko Bratsis and his wife Loukia, Eugenia G. Divris, and Andrew K. Divris. Great-grandmother of Andrea, Nicole, Michael, Jr., Dimitri, Christina, Haido, Vangeli, and Alexi. Sister of Kaliopi Grammatakis. Also survived by many relatives and friends here and in Greece. Funeral Service on Nov. 18, 2020 at St. Catherine Greek Church, 119 Common St., Braintree, MA at 10:30AM. Visitation prior to Service from 9AM to 10:30AM at the church. Relatives and friends kindly invited to attend. Please omit flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the above named church. Burial Hope Cemetery, Worcester, MA. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com View the online memorial for Katherine (Limniotakis) DIVRIS