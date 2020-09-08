1/1
DOW, Katherine (Stirling) Age 83, died Wednesday, September 2nd, at her home on Hidden Road in Andover, MA, from complications of Parkinson's disease. Mrs. Dow is survived by her son Michael of Easthampton, MA, her brother Thomas Stirling and niece Laura Stirling, both of Honolulu, her cousin William Ranger Clark of Natick, Mrs. James Welch of Louisville, KY, and many other cousins and in-laws. She was predeceased by her husband and her son, James K. Dow, Jr. and David S. Dow, both of Andover. Born July 12th, 1937 in London, Katherine grew up in several different communities as her father's work – and military service during World War II – took the family to new places, including Holyoke, MA, Wilmington, DE, Dayton, OH, Portsmouth, RI, Corpus Christi Naval Air Station in TX, Highland Park, IL, Andover, MA and finally Tarrytown, NY. She graduated from Abbot Academy, Bradford Junior College in Haverhill, and Hood College in Frederick, MD. She maintained close friendships with her fellow Hood College alumnae throughout her lifetime. While living in Andover, she met James Dow through mutual friends in 1958, and they got married on April 2nd, 1960 in North Tarrytown (now Sleepy Hollow), NY. They lived together in Cambridge, MA before moving to Salem Street in Andover, where they had their first son, David, in 1964. They moved to 173 Holt Road in 1968, where their second son, Michael, was born in 1970. They moved to Hidden Road in 1985. Having had her fill of moving during childhood, Katherine happily remained in this home for the rest of her life. As a young girl in Corpus Christi, while confined to her bed for more than a year with rheumatic fever, Katherine became an avid reader and devoted fan of British history, mythology, and L. Frank Baum's Oz books. She devoured all sorts of fantasy literature for the rest of her life, particularly J.R.R. Tolkien, C. S. Lewis, Mary Renault, Charles Williams, Phillip Pullman, George R. R. Martin, and Ursula K. LeGuin. Growing up in an immediate family which encouraged emotional reserve and considered action, Katherine developed a keen empathy for the marginalized and voiceless and also the maturity not to vent adult frustrations on her children. She passed these interests and sympathies onto her sons, who both adored her, and supported charities such as NAACP, ACLU, Amnesty International, the International Rescue Fund, the American Indian College Fund, and Planned Parenthood. (Donations to any of these charities in her honor would be welcomed). Diagnosed with Parkinson's in her fifties, Katherine remained active until a back injury limited her using a wheelchair. She nevertheless maintained a good quality of life and a positive attitude, thanks to the support of friends and family and the care of over a dozen home health aides over the years. Visiting Hours: A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 11th at 11 AM at Christ Church in Andover, MA. As a result of the coronavirus crisis, there will not be a reception following the Service. The family is limited to 50 people in total in the church, so please contact the family if you are planning to attend. The Memorial Service will be live streamed on the church's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Bb84nEMZKpwlmHuXZ3bqQ Dewhirst & Boles Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, METHUEN, MA 01844 is entrusted with Mrs. Dow's arrangements. Please visit www.dewhirstbolesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dewhirst Boles Funeral Home Cremation Care
80 Broadway
Methuen, MA 01844
(978) 687-1333
