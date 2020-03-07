|
O'BRIEN, Katherine E. "Kay" Lifelong Medford resident, March 6. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Elizabeth O'Brien. Dear sister of the late Eugene and Joseph O'Brien. Loving cousin of Leo and Cornelius O'Brien, and Denis Coughlin. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Kay's family wishes to express their gratitude to her devoted caregivers from Comforcare, Lou, Sabine and Margaret. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, March 13 at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020