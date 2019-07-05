|
O'LOUGHLIN, Katherine E. "Kay" (Joyce) Of South Boston, born May 29, 1929, passed away on July 3rd. Beloved wife of the late Patrick O'Loughlin. Devoted mother of Francis & his wife Patricia, Kevin O'Loughlin, Joyce Lloyd & her husband Andrew. Cherished grandmother of Patrick, Meghan, James O'Loughlin, Jared & Erica Lloyd. Also lovingly survived by several nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours at the Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON, on Monday, from 5 to 8 PM. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church on Tuesday, at 10:30 AM. Interment at New Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kay's memory to
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019