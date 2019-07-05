Boston Globe Obituaries
KATHERINE E. (JOYCE) O'LOUGHLIN


1929 - 2019
KATHERINE E. (JOYCE) O'LOUGHLIN Obituary
O'LOUGHLIN, Katherine E. "Kay" (Joyce) Of South Boston, born May 29, 1929, passed away on July 3rd. Beloved wife of the late Patrick O'Loughlin. Devoted mother of Francis & his wife Patricia, Kevin O'Loughlin, Joyce Lloyd & her husband Andrew. Cherished grandmother of Patrick, Meghan, James O'Loughlin, Jared & Erica Lloyd. Also lovingly survived by several nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours at the Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON, on Monday, from 5 to 8 PM. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church on Tuesday, at 10:30 AM. Interment at New Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kay's memory to via https://www.alz.org For online guestbook:

www.CasperFuneralServices.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
