HURLEY, Katherine Katherine F. Hurley (LaRonde), loving wife, mother, grandmother, passed away Saturday, October 5th 2019 after a three year battle with ovarian cancer. Kathy was a graduate of the Northeastern University School of Nursing and was a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for forty-nine years working right up to the time of her diagnosis. Growing up in Hyde Park, Kathy resided most of her life with her husband, Kenneth Hurley and three daughters in Norwell, Massachusetts. Kathy's wish was a private ceremony and final resting place at Pleasant Bay, Cape Cod where her two faithful golden retrievers' Cooper and Ruby lay as well. Katherine was the beloved wife of Kenneth Hurley. Loving mother of Melissa Lynch and her husband George of Brookline, Rebecca Hurley of New York, Sara Hurley and her husband Timothy of Duxbury. Cherished grandmother of Ava and John Lynch and Asher and Beatrix Owens. Daughter of the late Francis & Regina LaRonde of Hyde Park. In lieu of services and flowers, we ask that anyone who would like to make a donation to the Massachusetts General Cancer Center (https://www.massgeneral.org/cancer/trials/) for cancer treatment and research.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 28, 2019